Greensboro report shows more than $1 billion invested in construction last year

Greensboro is continuing to see steady growth as a new report shows more than $1 billion was invested in construction last year.

The city saw residential and commercial values increase by more than $200 million last year from 2024. That’s according to the annual growth and development report, which shows economic measures for the area.

According to the document, Greensboro also issued more than 3,000 building permits in 2025. Interim Planning Director Russ Clegg says as the city continues to grow, it’ll be important to see investment spread equitably.

“Managing that change and making sure that we see benefit from it, and that when we get new residences in a place that makes sense for that area, and in a way that helps bring in new retail and bring in the sorts of things that neighborhoods might be looking for, is going to be key to that," Clegg says.

He says that as more jobs come into the area, Greensboro will have to provide a variety of housing for future residents.