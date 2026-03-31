Young harp seal preparing for a return to the ocean after successful rescue on the Outer Banks

A young harp seal is preparing for a return to the ocean after a successful rescue on the Outer Banks.

The male yearling, nicknamed “Crew,” was discovered in late February and immediately attended to by the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Staff from Jennette’s Pier helped with the initial response on February 28th, providing critical on-site evaluation. From there, the rescue became a multi-state effort.

Crew was first stabilized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center before being moved to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for specialized rehabilitation. Marine biologists said Crew has recovered nicely and has reached all the health milestones necessary for his return to the wild. A release date is expected to be announced soon.

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach is reminded to keep a safe distance of at least 150 feet and to report the sighting to the local stranding network.