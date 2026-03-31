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Young harp seal preparing for a return to the ocean after successful rescue on the Outer Banks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:15 AM EDT
Crew was first stabilized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center before being moved to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for specialized rehabilitation. Marine biologists said Crew has recovered nicely and has reached all the health milestones necessary for his return to the wild.
Jennette's Pier
Crew was first stabilized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center before being moved to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for specialized rehabilitation. Marine biologists said Crew has recovered nicely and has reached all the health milestones necessary for his return to the wild.

A young harp seal is preparing for a return to the ocean after a successful rescue on the Outer Banks.

The male yearling, nicknamed “Crew,” was discovered in late February and immediately attended to by the Outer Banks Marine Mammal Stranding Network. Staff from Jennette’s Pier helped with the initial response on February 28th, providing critical on-site evaluation. From there, the rescue became a multi-state effort.

Crew was first stabilized at the Virginia Aquarium and Marine Science Center before being moved to the National Aquarium in Baltimore for specialized rehabilitation. Marine biologists said Crew has recovered nicely and has reached all the health milestones necessary for his return to the wild. A release date is expected to be announced soon.

Anyone who spots a seal on the beach is reminded to keep a safe distance of at least 150 feet and to report the sighting to the local stranding network.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston