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With burn ban in effect, dry conditions spark wildfires in several areas of eastern North Carolina

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:56 AM EDT
In Hyde County, firefighters are currently battling a 70-acre blaze, while a 114-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest continues to put up heavy smoke near Nine Foot Road.
Hyde E.M.S.
In Hyde County, firefighters are currently battling a 70-acre blaze, while a 114-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest continues to put up heavy smoke near Nine Foot Road.

Dry winds and low humidity are fueling a dangerous situation across the coast and coastal plains today. A statewide burn ban is now in effect as crews scramble to contain several growing brush fires.

In Hyde County, firefighters are currently battling a 70-acre blaze, while a 114-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest continues to put up heavy smoke near Nine Foot Road. In Onslow County, the Sweet Briar fire is nearing full containment, but officials warn that the danger is far from over.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for Pitt, Greene, Duplin, Bertie, and Lenoir counties. With humidity levels dropping and vegetation bone-dry, the N.C. Forest Service says even a single spark could trigger a catastrophe.

People are urged to obey the burn ban—no campfires, no burning trash, and no exceptions. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston