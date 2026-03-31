With burn ban in effect, dry conditions spark wildfires in several areas of eastern North Carolina

Dry winds and low humidity are fueling a dangerous situation across the coast and coastal plains today. A statewide burn ban is now in effect as crews scramble to contain several growing brush fires.

In Hyde County, firefighters are currently battling a 70-acre blaze, while a 114-acre fire in the Croatan National Forest continues to put up heavy smoke near Nine Foot Road. In Onslow County, the Sweet Briar fire is nearing full containment, but officials warn that the danger is far from over.

The National Weather Service has issued a high-risk alert for Pitt, Greene, Duplin, Bertie, and Lenoir counties. With humidity levels dropping and vegetation bone-dry, the N.C. Forest Service says even a single spark could trigger a catastrophe.

People are urged to obey the burn ban—no campfires, no burning trash, and no exceptions. If you see smoke or flames, call 9-1-1 immediately.