Officials approve a 15% utility rate hike in struggling Rocky Mount

Higher energy costs are coming to Rocky Mount this week. Starting Wednesday, utility bills will jump by 15 percent following a vote at City Hall.

The increase passed during a special meeting packed with frustrated people. City Manager Elton Daniels says he shares that empathy as a resident himself, but insists the hike is a necessary step toward financial stability.

The city’s future now rests with the Local Government Commission. If the LGC isn't satisfied with Rocky Mount's progress, they could take over the city’s finances—making it the largest city in state history to face such a takeover.

The LGC and the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor are investigating the city following a massive 78% drop in the city’s cash and investment balances—from $100 million in 2023 to just under $22 million in 2025.