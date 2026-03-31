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Officials approve a 15% utility rate hike in struggling Rocky Mount

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 5:58 AM EDT
Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.
N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources
Sunset Avenue Public Works Historic District in Rocky Mount served as the historic electric power and water utilities core of the city of the city, and reflects early and mid-twentieth century advances in technology and engineering related to power generation and water treatment.

Higher energy costs are coming to Rocky Mount this week. Starting Wednesday, utility bills will jump by 15 percent following a vote at City Hall.

The increase passed during a special meeting packed with frustrated people. City Manager Elton Daniels says he shares that empathy as a resident himself, but insists the hike is a necessary step toward financial stability.

The city’s future now rests with the Local Government Commission. If the LGC isn't satisfied with Rocky Mount's progress, they could take over the city’s finances—making it the largest city in state history to face such a takeover.

The LGC and the North Carolina Office of the State Auditor are investigating the city following a massive 78% drop in the city’s cash and investment balances—from $100 million in 2023 to just under $22 million in 2025.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston