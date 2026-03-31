Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Former Forsyth County Commissioner Dave Plyler has died

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 31, 2026 at 12:26 PM EDT
Dave Plyler on the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners
Courtesy Forsyth County Government
Former Forsyth Commissioner Dave Plyler

Longtime Forsyth County public servant Dave Plyler has died.

Plyler served on the Board of Commissioners for nearly 30 years and was chairman for ten of those.

When he retired in 2024, the commission passed a proclamation honoring his accomplishments, which include a statewide recognition for being an outstanding county commissioner.

Before working in local government, Plyler served in the United States Air Force and had a lengthy broadcasting career working for local radio and television stations.

In a post on social media, current Commission Chair Don Martin called Plyler a “friend to education, supporter of the arts and his home community of Kernersville.”

"His warm smile and congenial personality brightened many occasions over the years," Martin said. "He will be missed by all who knew him."

The Sheriff’s Office also released a statement, saying Forsyth is a “greater county because of his contributions.”
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz