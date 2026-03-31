Former Forsyth County Commissioner Dave Plyler has died

Longtime Forsyth County public servant Dave Plyler has died.

Plyler served on the Board of Commissioners for nearly 30 years and was chairman for ten of those.

When he retired in 2024, the commission passed a proclamation honoring his accomplishments, which include a statewide recognition for being an outstanding county commissioner.

Before working in local government, Plyler served in the United States Air Force and had a lengthy broadcasting career working for local radio and television stations.

In a post on social media, current Commission Chair Don Martin called Plyler a “friend to education, supporter of the arts and his home community of Kernersville.”

"His warm smile and congenial personality brightened many occasions over the years," Martin said. "He will be missed by all who knew him."

The Sheriff’s Office also released a statement, saying Forsyth is a “greater county because of his contributions.”