ENC nonprofit sending thousands of "We Care" boxes to military personnel in remote and hostile locations

A local non-profit in Ayden is working to ensure that North Carolina service members stationed overseas receive a reminder of home this spring.

For more than 22 years, NC Support Our Troops has operated out of Pitt County, sending thousands of "We Care" boxes to military personnel in remote and hostile locations. This month, the organization saw a massive surge in community support, with volunteers and local Girl Scout troops sorting through more than 22,000 boxes of cookies to be included in the latest shipments to the Middle East.

The care packages feature a distinct North Carolina flavor, often packed with Mount Olive pickles, local peanuts, and regional barbecue sauces. Organizers say these items provide a critical morale boost for troops who have been deployed for months at a time. Beyond snacks, the group is currently focused on collecting $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards, which allow service members to purchase Wi-Fi access to call their families.

Other high-priority items include travel-sized toiletries, beef jerky, and handwritten letters of encouragement.

Community members looking to contribute can take donations to the NC Support Our Troops facility in Ayden, located next to the Cross and Crown Bookstore. Drop-off hours are Tuesday through Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.