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ENC nonprofit sending thousands of "We Care" boxes to military personnel in remote and hostile locations

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:24 AM EDT
This month, the organization saw a massive surge in community support, with volunteers and local Girl Scout troops sorting through more than 22,000 boxes of cookies to be included in the latest shipments to the Middle East.
NC Support Our Troops
This month, the organization saw a massive surge in community support, with volunteers and local Girl Scout troops sorting through more than 22,000 boxes of cookies to be included in the latest shipments to the Middle East.

A local non-profit in Ayden is working to ensure that North Carolina service members stationed overseas receive a reminder of home this spring.

For more than 22 years, NC Support Our Troops has operated out of Pitt County, sending thousands of "We Care" boxes to military personnel in remote and hostile locations. This month, the organization saw a massive surge in community support, with volunteers and local Girl Scout troops sorting through more than 22,000 boxes of cookies to be included in the latest shipments to the Middle East.

The care packages feature a distinct North Carolina flavor, often packed with Mount Olive pickles, local peanuts, and regional barbecue sauces. Organizers say these items provide a critical morale boost for troops who have been deployed for months at a time. Beyond snacks, the group is currently focused on collecting $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards, which allow service members to purchase Wi-Fi access to call their families.

Other high-priority items include travel-sized toiletries, beef jerky, and handwritten letters of encouragement.

Community members looking to contribute can take donations to the NC Support Our Troops facility in Ayden, located next to the Cross and Crown Bookstore. Drop-off hours are Tuesday through Thursday, from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston