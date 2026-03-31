Eastern North Carolina research facility expanding mission to protect state’s hidden history

A premier North Carolina research facility is expanding its mission to protect the state’s hidden history.

The Office of State Archaeology Conservation Lab in Greenville—formerly known as the Queen Anne’s Revenge Lab—officially debuted its new name and a broader focus last week. While the facility remains the primary home for artifacts recovered from Blackbeard’s flagship, it is now providing specialized preservation services for historical sites across the entire state.

Current projects inside the lab go far beyond pirate treasure. Conservators are currently working on a shipwreck unearthed last year at Brunswick Town, as well as ancient Native American dugout canoes recovered from Lake Phelps. By using advanced chemical analysis, the lab is helping institutions like the Battleship North Carolina and the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum identify the best ways to stop the decay of centuries-old metal and wood.

The public will have a rare chance to see this science in action next month. As part of the North Carolina Science Festival, the lab is hosting a free open house on Saturday, April 11th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can tour the East Carolina University West Research Campus facility and speak directly with the archaeologists who are literally "saving" North Carolina’s past.

No registration is required for the open house.