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Eastern North Carolina research facility expanding mission to protect state’s hidden history

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:30 AM EDT
Captain Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, is said to have tucked slow-burning fuses into his beard and lit them on fire before plundering towns for gold and rum.
Hulton Archive Circa
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Getty Images
Captain Edward Teach, better known as Blackbeard, is said to have tucked slow-burning fuses into his beard and lit them on fire before plundering towns for gold and rum.

A premier North Carolina research facility is expanding its mission to protect the state’s hidden history.

The Office of State Archaeology Conservation Lab in Greenville—formerly known as the Queen Anne’s Revenge Lab—officially debuted its new name and a broader focus last week. While the facility remains the primary home for artifacts recovered from Blackbeard’s flagship, it is now providing specialized preservation services for historical sites across the entire state.

Current projects inside the lab go far beyond pirate treasure. Conservators are currently working on a shipwreck unearthed last year at Brunswick Town, as well as ancient Native American dugout canoes recovered from Lake Phelps. By using advanced chemical analysis, the lab is helping institutions like the Battleship North Carolina and the Graveyard of the Atlantic Museum identify the best ways to stop the decay of centuries-old metal and wood.

The public will have a rare chance to see this science in action next month. As part of the North Carolina Science Festival, the lab is hosting a free open house on Saturday, April 11th, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Visitors can tour the East Carolina University West Research Campus facility and speak directly with the archaeologists who are literally "saving" North Carolina’s past.

No registration is required for the open house.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston