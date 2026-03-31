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Bald eagle safe after rescue on the Haw River

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 31, 2026 at 6:18 AM EDT
North Carolina Wildlife officers navigated more than seven miles by boat to reach the female eagle found entangled in fishing line.
N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission
North Carolina Wildlife officers navigated more than seven miles by boat to reach the female eagle found entangled in fishing line.

A bald eagle is safe after a rescue on the Haw River on Friday.

North Carolina Wildlife officers navigated more than seven miles by boat to reach the female eagle found entangled in fishing line.

The American Wildlife Refuge—a local non-profit—is now overseeing her recovery. They expect her to be back in the skies within the week.

Officials are using this moment to remind people to properly dispose of their fishing gear, and said a single piece of line can be a death sentence for local wildlife.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston