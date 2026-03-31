Bald eagle safe after rescue on the Haw River

A bald eagle is safe after a rescue on the Haw River on Friday.

North Carolina Wildlife officers navigated more than seven miles by boat to reach the female eagle found entangled in fishing line.

The American Wildlife Refuge—a local non-profit—is now overseeing her recovery. They expect her to be back in the skies within the week.

Officials are using this moment to remind people to properly dispose of their fishing gear, and said a single piece of line can be a death sentence for local wildlife.