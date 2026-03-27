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U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina modifies whistleblower program

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:35 AM EDT
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The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina is stepping up its fight against corporate crime with a newly modified whistleblower program.

U.S. Attorney W. Ellis Boyle announced the changes this week, specifically targeting companies involved in government fraud, money laundering, and support for international cartels or criminal aliens. The updated program offers a path to leniency for insiders who come forward with information before an investigation begins.

Boyle said the goal is to hold corporations—not just individuals—accountable for stealing taxpayer dollars or violating federal immigration and trade laws. He warns that those who wait for investigators to catch them will face prosecution to the maximum extent of the law.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston