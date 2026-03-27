U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina modifies whistleblower program

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina is stepping up its fight against corporate crime with a newly modified whistleblower program.

U.S. Attorney W. Ellis Boyle announced the changes this week, specifically targeting companies involved in government fraud, money laundering, and support for international cartels or criminal aliens. The updated program offers a path to leniency for insiders who come forward with information before an investigation begins.

Boyle said the goal is to hold corporations—not just individuals—accountable for stealing taxpayer dollars or violating federal immigration and trade laws. He warns that those who wait for investigators to catch them will face prosecution to the maximum extent of the law.