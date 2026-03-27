Public hearings scheduled for new plan to track "forever chemicals" in North Carolina’s waterways

State regulators are preparing to hear from the public on a controversial new plan to track "forever chemicals" in North Carolina’s waterways.

The Environmental Management Commission has launched a series of public hearings on proposed rules that would require industrial facilities and water treatment plants to monitor for 1,4-dioxane and three specific types of PFAS—PFOA, PFOS, and GenX.

Under the proposal, any facility that detects these substances would be required to develop a "minimization plan" to identify ways to reduce discharges into surface waters.

However, the plan is already drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates and some utility leaders. Critics argue the rules are "toothless" because they lack enforceable numeric limits or automatic penalties for continued pollution.

Six hearings are scheduled across the state throughout April and May; officials are specifically seeking feedback on whether to establish "screening thresholds" that would trigger the new requirements.

The public comment period is open now through June 15th.