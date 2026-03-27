Public Radio East serves Eastern North Carolina by providing news, fine arts, and informational programming that challenges, stimulates, educates, and entertains an intellectually curious audience.

© 2026 Public Radio East

Public Radio East
800 College Court
New Bern, NC 28562

EIN 56-1802728
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Public hearings scheduled for new plan to track "forever chemicals" in North Carolina’s waterways

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:33 AM EDT
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
/
Joshua A. Bickel, File
File: Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response.

State regulators are preparing to hear from the public on a controversial new plan to track "forever chemicals" in North Carolina’s waterways.

The Environmental Management Commission has launched a series of public hearings on proposed rules that would require industrial facilities and water treatment plants to monitor for 1,4-dioxane and three specific types of PFAS—PFOA, PFOS, and GenX.

Under the proposal, any facility that detects these substances would be required to develop a "minimization plan" to identify ways to reduce discharges into surface waters.

However, the plan is already drawing sharp criticism from environmental advocates and some utility leaders. Critics argue the rules are "toothless" because they lack enforceable numeric limits or automatic penalties for continued pollution.

Six hearings are scheduled across the state throughout April and May; officials are specifically seeking feedback on whether to establish "screening thresholds" that would trigger the new requirements.

The public comment period is open now through June 15th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston