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North Carolina ABC Commission audit highlights massive revenue generated by liquor sales

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:47 AM EDT
The report also confirmed a clear favorite for North Carolina consumers: Tito’s Handmade Vodka remains the state’s top seller by a landslide, moving over 300,000 cases.
Kenneth C. Zirkel
/
Wikimedia Commons
The report also confirmed a clear favorite for North Carolina consumers: Tito’s Handmade Vodka remains the state’s top seller by a landslide, moving over 300,000 cases.

A new performance audit of the North Carolina ABC Commission is highlighting both the massive revenue generated by liquor sales and some cracks in the state's distribution chain.

State Auditor Dave Boliek released the report today, showing the system generated nearly $700 million in public revenue last year. While the state’s warehouse contractor, LB&B Associates, hit high marks for safety and accuracy, the audit found they consistently missed targets for on-time deliveries due to driver shortages and mechanical issues.

The report also confirmed a clear favorite for North Carolina consumers: Tito’s Handmade Vodka remains the state’s top seller by a landslide, moving over 300,000 cases.

The ABC Commission says it accepts the findings and will use the data to improve efficiency across the state’s 452 retail stores.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston