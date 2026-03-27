North Carolina ABC Commission audit highlights massive revenue generated by liquor sales

A new performance audit of the North Carolina ABC Commission is highlighting both the massive revenue generated by liquor sales and some cracks in the state's distribution chain.

State Auditor Dave Boliek released the report today, showing the system generated nearly $700 million in public revenue last year. While the state’s warehouse contractor, LB&B Associates, hit high marks for safety and accuracy, the audit found they consistently missed targets for on-time deliveries due to driver shortages and mechanical issues.

The report also confirmed a clear favorite for North Carolina consumers: Tito’s Handmade Vodka remains the state’s top seller by a landslide, moving over 300,000 cases.

The ABC Commission says it accepts the findings and will use the data to improve efficiency across the state’s 452 retail stores.