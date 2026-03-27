Man accused of secretly recording shoppers in changing room at Greenville clothing reseller

A Lenoir County man was arrested after an investigation into a secret recording at a Greenville clothing reseller.

Hugo Montes of La Grange is charged with one count of felony secret peeping.

Montes is accused of using a cellphone camera to record a person inside one of the changing rooms at Plato’s Closet.

During his initial appearance, officials noted they were unable to determine his legal residency status. He’s being held without bond.