Major restoration project along East Fire Tower Road in Greenville intended to reduce flood risks

Relief is on the horizon for thousands in Greenville who battle flooded roads during heavy storms. The City of Greenville is moving forward with a major restoration project along East Fire Tower Road aimed at reducing flood risks and protecting local infrastructure.

The plan centers on replacing aging culverts with larger concrete structures and creating more than a mile of "floodplain benching"—specialized low-lying areas designed to give rising stormwater a safe place to go.

Officials say the upgrades will lower flood levels for roughly 200 nearby homes and businesses. It will also help ensure that East Fire Tower Road—a major artery used by more than 33,000 drivers every day—stays open and passable even during torrential rain.

Beyond flood control, the project includes a "green" element. Crews will restore streambanks with native plants to boost water quality and improve local wildlife habitats.

While design work is currently underway, construction isn't expected to begin until late 2027 or early 2028 and could take up to two years to complete.