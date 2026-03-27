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Major restoration project along East Fire Tower Road in Greenville intended to reduce flood risks

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:30 AM EDT
File: Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936, the 100-foot steel tower was originally located near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street; the tower was moved to its current location in 1966.
Aaron Hines
/
City of Greenville
File: Built by the Civilian Conservation Corps in 1936, the 100-foot steel tower was originally located near the intersection of Greenville Boulevard and Evans Street; the tower was moved to its current location in 1966.

Relief is on the horizon for thousands in Greenville who battle flooded roads during heavy storms. The City of Greenville is moving forward with a major restoration project along East Fire Tower Road aimed at reducing flood risks and protecting local infrastructure.

The plan centers on replacing aging culverts with larger concrete structures and creating more than a mile of "floodplain benching"—specialized low-lying areas designed to give rising stormwater a safe place to go.

Officials say the upgrades will lower flood levels for roughly 200 nearby homes and businesses. It will also help ensure that East Fire Tower Road—a major artery used by more than 33,000 drivers every day—stays open and passable even during torrential rain.

Beyond flood control, the project includes a "green" element. Crews will restore streambanks with native plants to boost water quality and improve local wildlife habitats.

While design work is currently underway, construction isn't expected to begin until late 2027 or early 2028 and could take up to two years to complete.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston