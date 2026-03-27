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Lawmakers calling on President Trump to take firm stand on religious freedom during visit to China

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:38 AM EDT
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.
Screenshot of Budd's floor speech.
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Senator Ted Budd's YouTube channel
Republican U.S. Senator Ted Budd says North Carolinians are among the more than 200 hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

North Carolina Senator Ted Budd is joining a bipartisan group of lawmakers in calling on President Trump to take a firm stand on religious freedom during his upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In a letter sent this week, Senator Budd and Virginia Senator Tim Kaine—along with nearly 30 colleagues—urged the President to advocate for the release of Pastor Ezra Jin Mingri. The lead pastor of Zion Church is one of many Christian leaders currently imprisoned as part of what lawmakers call a "violent crackdown" on unsanctioned churches in China.

The group is also pushing the administration to use the International Religious Freedom Act to impose targeted sanctions and visa restrictions against Chinese officials. The letter highlights a pattern of human rights abuses, including the destruction of religious property and the arbitrary detention of Christians, Tibetans, and Uyghurs.

Lawmakers say the upcoming summit is a critical opportunity to demand that Pastor Jin be allowed to leave the country and to address the ongoing persecution of religious minorities.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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