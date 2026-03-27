Extreme drought tightening its grip on eastern North Carolina

Extreme drought is tightening its grip on eastern North Carolina, sparking fresh warnings for farmers and homeowners as the spring planting season approaches.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor, released Thursday, shows a massive rainfall deficit of more than ten inches since last August. This persistent dry spell has pushed parts of the northern Coastal Plain into the "Extreme" category—the second-highest severity level.

The N.C. Forest Service warns of critical wildfire risk, urging residents to hold off on outdoor burning. Agriculture is also heavily impacted, with dry, sandy soil halting planting and livestock owners facing dwindling hay supplies.

As regional water levels hit historic lows, officials are recommending mandatory restrictions, with the dry conditions expected to last through May.