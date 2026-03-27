Congressman Don Davis met with local leaders in six counties newly added to the First Congressional District

Congressman Don Davis met this week with local leaders in six newly added counties to the First Congressional District to talk federal funding.

The tour, which included stops in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, and Pamlico counties, focused on identifying high-priority capital projects for the 2027 fiscal year.

In Oriental, Davis met with residents to discuss persistent flooding on Hodges Street that threatens the town’s tourism. In Havelock and Morehead City, the focus shifted to infrastructure, specifically the need to upgrade aging wastewater and sewer systems to keep up with rapid growth. Public safety was also top of mind. Local officials in Washington and Nags Head advocated for federal investment in new fire pumpers and upgraded emergency radio systems for first responders.

Meanwhile, in Hyde County, the Congressman discussed erosion control along Highway 12 and the potential revitalization of the historic Davis School.

Davis, who secured nearly $54 million for eastern North Carolina last year, says these visits ensure the state's new coastal communities have a "seat at the table" in Washington.