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Congressman Don Davis met with local leaders in six counties newly added to the First Congressional District

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 27, 2026 at 5:41 AM EDT
Congressman Davis began his tour in Washington, North Carolina, with a visit to Beaufort County Emergency Services, where he met with local emergency officials to discuss the critical role of reliable communication in emergency response.
Office of Congressman Don Davis
Congressman Davis began his tour in Washington, North Carolina, with a visit to Beaufort County Emergency Services, where he met with local emergency officials to discuss the critical role of reliable communication in emergency response.

Congressman Don Davis met this week with local leaders in six newly added counties to the First Congressional District to talk federal funding.

The tour, which included stops in Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, Dare, Hyde, and Pamlico counties, focused on identifying high-priority capital projects for the 2027 fiscal year.

In Oriental, Davis met with residents to discuss persistent flooding on Hodges Street that threatens the town’s tourism. In Havelock and Morehead City, the focus shifted to infrastructure, specifically the need to upgrade aging wastewater and sewer systems to keep up with rapid growth. Public safety was also top of mind. Local officials in Washington and Nags Head advocated for federal investment in new fire pumpers and upgraded emergency radio systems for first responders.

Meanwhile, in Hyde County, the Congressman discussed erosion control along Highway 12 and the potential revitalization of the historic Davis School.

Davis, who secured nearly $54 million for eastern North Carolina last year, says these visits ensure the state's new coastal communities have a "seat at the table" in Washington.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston