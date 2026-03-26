NC Attorney General is leading coalition calling on Congress to refund billions in "illegal" federal tariffs

North Carolina’s Attorney General is leading a multi-state coalition calling on Congress to refund billions in what a court recently ruled were "illegal" federal tariffs.

In North Carolina alone, those costs topped $3.5 billion. AG Jeff Jackson says that money was stripped directly from grocery bills and small business budgets. Nationwide, the total hit is a staggering $166 billion.

While Customs and Border Protection says it will issue refunds, Jackson warns the current plan is a bureaucratic nightmare, requiring a direct deposit platform that only six percent of importers actually use.

Jackson is pushing for new legislation to ensure a fast, fair process—not just for big importers, but for the everyday consumers who ultimately bore the financial burden.