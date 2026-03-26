Kinston Plaza Post Office restores full counter service nearly three years after EF-1 tornado damage

After nearly three years of recovery, a vital piece of the Kinston community is finally back at full strength.

The Kinston Plaza Post Office on North Herritage Street has restored full counter service, marking a complete comeback from the EF-1 tornado that devastated the building in June 2023. While the facility partially reopened for P.O. box access last September, residents can now once again purchase stamps, ship packages, and access all in-person services.

Former Mayor Don Hardy praised the milestone as a testament to local resilience. He said, “This journey reflects the unity and strength of the Kinston community. What began as a devastating setback has now come full circle.”

Local leaders also extended thanks to Congressman Don Davis for his role in pushing the recovery process forward.