ECU student arrested after several victims reported a cellphone being used to record them in the shower

East Carolina University police have arrested a twenty-one-year-old student following a series of disturbing peeping incidents inside campus residence halls.

Ashton Boone of Henderson faces three felony and two misdemeanor charges. Investigators say the incidents occurred at Cotten, Fleming, and Clement halls, where victims reported seeing a cellphone being used to record them under shower stall doors.

Police believe Boone—who lived off-campus—gained access to the buildings by following residents through secure doors. The reported incidents date as far back as October 2024, with the most recent case occurring just this month.

While the university handles disciplinary action separately, police are urging anyone else who may have been affected to come forward.