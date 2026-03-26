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ECU student arrested after several victims reported a cellphone being used to record them in the shower

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:32 AM EDT
Police believe Ashton Boone—who lived off-campus—gained access to the buildings by following residents through secure doors. The reported incidents date as far back as October 2024, with the most recent case occurring just this month.
Police believe Ashton Boone—who lived off-campus—gained access to the buildings by following residents through secure doors. The reported incidents date as far back as October 2024, with the most recent case occurring just this month.

East Carolina University police have arrested a twenty-one-year-old student following a series of disturbing peeping incidents inside campus residence halls.

Ashton Boone of Henderson faces three felony and two misdemeanor charges. Investigators say the incidents occurred at Cotten, Fleming, and Clement halls, where victims reported seeing a cellphone being used to record them under shower stall doors.

Police believe Boone—who lived off-campus—gained access to the buildings by following residents through secure doors. The reported incidents date as far back as October 2024, with the most recent case occurring just this month.

While the university handles disciplinary action separately, police are urging anyone else who may have been affected to come forward.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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