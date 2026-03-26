Critical lifeline for coastal communities used to plan hurricane evacuations could expire on Friday

A critical lifeline for coastal communities is caught in a high-stakes standoff. A tool used by thousands of emergency managers to decide when to evacuate residents before a hurricane is reportedly set to expire on Friday.

Known as "Hurrevac," the system is used by over thirty thousand local and state officials. According to reports from The Washington Post, internal emails suggest a renewal delay at FEMA is threatening to take the system offline just as hurricane season looms.

Officials describe Hurrevac as "invaluable," as it overlays storm history and real-time forecasts to tell agencies exactly when to clear neighborhoods. However, FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security are pushing back.

In a statement, they called claims of an expiration "categorically false," insisting the contract remains active and under no threat of interruption.