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Critical lifeline for coastal communities used to plan hurricane evacuations could expire on Friday

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 26, 2026 at 5:16 AM EDT

A critical lifeline for coastal communities is caught in a high-stakes standoff. A tool used by thousands of emergency managers to decide when to evacuate residents before a hurricane is reportedly set to expire on Friday.

Known as "Hurrevac," the system is used by over thirty thousand local and state officials. According to reports from The Washington Post, internal emails suggest a renewal delay at FEMA is threatening to take the system offline just as hurricane season looms.

Officials describe Hurrevac as "invaluable," as it overlays storm history and real-time forecasts to tell agencies exactly when to clear neighborhoods. However, FEMA and the Department of Homeland Security are pushing back.

In a statement, they called claims of an expiration "categorically false," insisting the contract remains active and under no threat of interruption.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston