High-speed internet coming to thousands of rural North Carolina homes and businesses

High-speed internet is coming to thousands of rural North Carolina homes and businesses thanks to a new state investment.

Governor Josh Stein has announced nearly $26 million in awards through the Stop-Gap Solutions program. The initiative aims to connect more than 5,000 locations across 66 counties to high-speed infrastructure by the end of 2026. Governor Stein says the funding ensures students can do homework and patients can access telehealth, regardless of their zip code.

The impact will be felt heavily in eastern North Carolina. Brightspeed has been awarded more than $1.6 million dollars to reach nearly 2,500 locations in counties including Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, and Pitt. Other providers like Fybe and FOCUS Broadband will also expand service into Bertie, Duplin, and Pender counties.

State officials say these targeted "line extensions" are designed to reach the small, hard-to-reach pockets of homes that have previously been overlooked by larger projects.