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High-speed internet coming to thousands of rural North Carolina homes and businesses

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 25, 2026 at 5:22 AM EDT
Alan Levine
/
Flickr via Openverse

High-speed internet is coming to thousands of rural North Carolina homes and businesses thanks to a new state investment.

Governor Josh Stein has announced nearly $26 million in awards through the Stop-Gap Solutions program. The initiative aims to connect more than 5,000 locations across 66 counties to high-speed infrastructure by the end of 2026. Governor Stein says the funding ensures students can do homework and patients can access telehealth, regardless of their zip code.

The impact will be felt heavily in eastern North Carolina. Brightspeed has been awarded more than $1.6 million dollars to reach nearly 2,500 locations in counties including Beaufort, Carteret, Craven, and Pitt. Other providers like Fybe and FOCUS Broadband will also expand service into Bertie, Duplin, and Pender counties.

State officials say these targeted "line extensions" are designed to reach the small, hard-to-reach pockets of homes that have previously been overlooked by larger projects.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston