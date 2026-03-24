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Former governor, U.S. Senate hopeful takes “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour to Greenville

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:20 AM EDT
The former Governor held the event to highlight his plan to lower the cost of food, healthcare, and utilities for North Carolina families. Cooper blamed “reckless policies” in Washington and high tariffs for squeezing farmers and driving up grocery prices.
The former Governor held the event to highlight his plan to lower the cost of food, healthcare, and utilities for North Carolina families. Cooper blamed “reckless policies” in Washington and high tariffs for squeezing farmers and driving up grocery prices.

Roy Cooper took his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour to Greenville on Monday, laying out his vision for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The former Governor held the event to highlight his plan to lower the cost of food, healthcare, and utilities for North Carolina families. Cooper blamed “reckless policies” in Washington and high tariffs for squeezing farmers and driving up grocery prices.

Joining him was Dr. Susan Boutilier—a local doctor, restaurateur, and farmer—who shared how rising costs are impacting both small businesses and the agricultural community.

Isabella Sardina, a recent East Carolina University graduate, also spoke, noting that skyrocketing premiums and everyday expenses are making it harder for young professionals to get by.

Cooper says he intends to be an independent voice in the Senate, focused on ending corporate price gouging and cutting costs for working people. In the coming weeks, his tour is expected to shift focus toward making housing and childcare more affordable.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston