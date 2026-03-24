Former governor, U.S. Senate hopeful takes “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour to Greenville

Roy Cooper took his “Make Stuff Cost Less” tour to Greenville on Monday, laying out his vision for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

The former Governor held the event to highlight his plan to lower the cost of food, healthcare, and utilities for North Carolina families. Cooper blamed “reckless policies” in Washington and high tariffs for squeezing farmers and driving up grocery prices.

Joining him was Dr. Susan Boutilier—a local doctor, restaurateur, and farmer—who shared how rising costs are impacting both small businesses and the agricultural community.

Isabella Sardina, a recent East Carolina University graduate, also spoke, noting that skyrocketing premiums and everyday expenses are making it harder for young professionals to get by.

Cooper says he intends to be an independent voice in the Senate, focused on ending corporate price gouging and cutting costs for working people. In the coming weeks, his tour is expected to shift focus toward making housing and childcare more affordable.