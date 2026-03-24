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ENC congressman calling for his own paycheck to be withheld amid federal government partial shutdown

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 24, 2026 at 5:24 AM EDT

Congressman Greg Murphy is calling for his own paycheck to be withheld as the federal government enters a partial shutdown.

The eastern North Carolina representative has formally requested that the House Chief Administrative Officer stop his pay until an appropriations agreement is reached for the Department of Homeland Security. Murphy’s decision comes as DHS personnel are being forced to work without pay due to the lack of Fiscal Year 2026 funding.

In a statement, Murphy—a medical doctor—called this a “dangerous time” and criticized Democrats for blocking appropriations. While Murphy says he is proud to have voted for the funding, he maintains that members of Congress should not be paid if they fail the basic responsibility of keeping the government open.

The move highlights the growing tension in Washington as the DHS shutdown impacts national security operations and federal employees across the state.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston