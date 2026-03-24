ENC congressman calling for his own paycheck to be withheld amid federal government partial shutdown

Congressman Greg Murphy is calling for his own paycheck to be withheld as the federal government enters a partial shutdown.

The eastern North Carolina representative has formally requested that the House Chief Administrative Officer stop his pay until an appropriations agreement is reached for the Department of Homeland Security. Murphy’s decision comes as DHS personnel are being forced to work without pay due to the lack of Fiscal Year 2026 funding.

In a statement, Murphy—a medical doctor—called this a “dangerous time” and criticized Democrats for blocking appropriations. While Murphy says he is proud to have voted for the funding, he maintains that members of Congress should not be paid if they fail the basic responsibility of keeping the government open.

The move highlights the growing tension in Washington as the DHS shutdown impacts national security operations and federal employees across the state.