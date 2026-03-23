Special month-long harvest season for striped bass on Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers opens April 1

A popular fish is back on the menu in local waters—at least for a limited time. Starting April 1st, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is opening a special month-long harvest season for striped bass on the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.

State officials say recent data shows most stripers in these systems are now hatchery-raised rather than wild. Because recovery goals haven't been met despite decades of stocking, the state is shifting strategy to treat these rivers more like reservoirs to give anglers more opportunities.

The limit is one fish per day. It must be at least 18 inches long, but there’s a "slot limit"—any fish between 22 and 27 inches must be released.

All keepers must be reported electronically through the NC Division of Marine Fisheries website or app. The season wraps up April 30th.