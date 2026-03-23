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Special month-long harvest season for striped bass on Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers opens April 1

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:49 AM EDT
Starting April 1st, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is opening a special month-long harvest season for striped bass on the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.
North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission
Starting April 1st, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is opening a special month-long harvest season for striped bass on the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.

A popular fish is back on the menu in local waters—at least for a limited time. Starting April 1st, the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is opening a special month-long harvest season for striped bass on the Tar-Pamlico and Neuse rivers.

State officials say recent data shows most stripers in these systems are now hatchery-raised rather than wild. Because recovery goals haven't been met despite decades of stocking, the state is shifting strategy to treat these rivers more like reservoirs to give anglers more opportunities.

The limit is one fish per day. It must be at least 18 inches long, but there’s a "slot limit"—any fish between 22 and 27 inches must be released.

All keepers must be reported electronically through the NC Division of Marine Fisheries website or app. The season wraps up April 30th.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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