"New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street covered to make way for new project

A landmark piece of public art in downtown New Bern has been painted over, sparking a wave of disappointment from local arts leaders and volunteers. The "New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street—created just two years ago to honor the community’s resilience after Hurricane Florence—is gone.

The property’s new owners, King and Lasso, began covering the artwork this week to make way for a new project. The Craven Arts Council says they are "deeply saddened" by the move. They met with the owners to advocate for the mural’s significance, but ultimately, the decision rests with the building’s owner.

More than 300 volunteers helped paint the original design, which became a symbol of neighbors helping neighbors.

There is a small silver lining: the new mural is being painted by local artist Georgie Nakima, who expressed interest in incorporating a portion of the "New Bern Strong" imagery into her new work.

The Arts Council is now looking forward, inviting people to help paint two new community murals on April 25th.