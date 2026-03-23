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"New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street covered to make way for new project

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:32 AM EDT
The "New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street—created just two years ago to honor the community’s resilience after Hurricane Florence—is gone. The property’s new owners, King and Lasso, began covering the artwork this week to make way for a new project.
Craven Arts Council
The "New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street—created just two years ago to honor the community’s resilience after Hurricane Florence—is gone. The property’s new owners, King and Lasso, began covering the artwork this week to make way for a new project.

A landmark piece of public art in downtown New Bern has been painted over, sparking a wave of disappointment from local arts leaders and volunteers. The "New Bern Strong" mural on South Front Street—created just two years ago to honor the community’s resilience after Hurricane Florence—is gone.

The property’s new owners, King and Lasso, began covering the artwork this week to make way for a new project. The Craven Arts Council says they are "deeply saddened" by the move. They met with the owners to advocate for the mural’s significance, but ultimately, the decision rests with the building’s owner.

More than 300 volunteers helped paint the original design, which became a symbol of neighbors helping neighbors.

There is a small silver lining: the new mural is being painted by local artist Georgie Nakima, who expressed interest in incorporating a portion of the "New Bern Strong" imagery into her new work.

The Arts Council is now looking forward, inviting people to help paint two new community murals on April 25th.

Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston