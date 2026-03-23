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NC Supreme Court agrees to hear Attorney General's lawsuit against DuPont and Chemours.

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:54 AM EDT
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati. Three chemical companies said Friday, June 2, 2023, that they had reached a $1.18 billion deal to resolve complaints of polluting many U.S. drinking water systems with potentially harmful compounds known as PFAS.
AP Photo
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Joshua A. Bickel, File
Eva Stebel, water researcher, pours a water sample into a smaller glass container for experimentation as part of drinking water and PFAS research at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Center For Environmental Solutions and Emergency Response on Feb. 16, 2023, in Cincinnati.

The North Carolina Supreme Court is stepping into a legal battle over environmental contamination. The state’s highest court has agreed to hear Attorney General Jeff Jackson’s lawsuit against chemical giants DuPont and Chemours.

The decision comes nearly five months after the court granted a temporary stay requested by the companies.

At the heart of the case is whether the Attorney General has the legal standing to sue. DuPont and Chemours argue that Jackson lacks the authority to pursue a lawsuit beyond a previous enforcement action filed by the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality.

State attorneys, however, are seeking to hold the companies accountable for the widespread presence of "forever chemicals" in the state’s waterways and soil. The Supreme Court’s eventual ruling will determine if the state can seek broader damages for the environmental impact.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston