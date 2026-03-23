Cleanup underway at Hyde County egg-laying facility following bird flu outbreak

A massive avian flu cleanup is underway in Eastern North Carolina, but local environmental groups say the process remains shrouded in mystery. Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman took to the skies recently for an aerial look at a Hyde County egg-laying facility following a major outbreak.

While state officials haven't named the site, Zimmerman says her flight over Rose Acre Farms confirmed the location, revealing long litter piles and what appears to be a mass grave for more than three million birds.

Sound Rivers An aerial view of Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County.

The Department of Agriculture is not required to disclose the specific facility, but Zimmerman warns the environmental stakes are high. If those waste piles are left uncovered for more than fifteen days, they could violate state regulations. There are also growing concerns that runoff from the site could dump high levels of nutrients and pathogens into local waters, triggering toxic algal blooms.

Zimmerman says the state's response to her questions has been "opaque," and she plans to continue monitoring the site from the air to ensure the cleanup doesn't lead to a water quality disaster.