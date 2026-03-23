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Cleanup underway at Hyde County egg-laying facility following bird flu outbreak

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 23, 2026 at 5:45 AM EDT
Lines of litter, combined with a darker mound, indicate ongoing cleanup.
Sound Rivers
Lines of litter, combined with a darker mound, indicate ongoing cleanup.

A massive avian flu cleanup is underway in Eastern North Carolina, but local environmental groups say the process remains shrouded in mystery. Sound Rivers’ Pamlico-Tar Riverkeeper Katey Zimmerman took to the skies recently for an aerial look at a Hyde County egg-laying facility following a major outbreak.

While state officials haven't named the site, Zimmerman says her flight over Rose Acre Farms confirmed the location, revealing long litter piles and what appears to be a mass grave for more than three million birds.

An aerial view of Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County.
Sound Rivers
An aerial view of Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County.

The Department of Agriculture is not required to disclose the specific facility, but Zimmerman warns the environmental stakes are high. If those waste piles are left uncovered for more than fifteen days, they could violate state regulations. There are also growing concerns that runoff from the site could dump high levels of nutrients and pathogens into local waters, triggering toxic algal blooms.

Zimmerman says the state's response to her questions has been "opaque," and she plans to continue monitoring the site from the air to ensure the cleanup doesn't lead to a water quality disaster.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston