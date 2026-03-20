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MCIEAST luncheon for local elected officials at MCAS New River highlights partnerships

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:24 AM EDT
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas C. Farrington II, right, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Sgt. Maj. Jared B. Game, left, senior enlisted leader, MCAS New River, speak to Senator Mike Lazzara during a community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River. The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families.
Cpl. Jessica Mazzamuto
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Marine Corps Installations East
U.S. Marine Corps Col. Thomas C. Farrington II, right, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station New River, and Sgt. Maj. Jared B. Game, left, senior enlisted leader, MCAS New River, speak to Senator Mike Lazzara during a community partnership meeting at The Landing on Marine Corps Air Station New River. The meeting brought together military and local government leaders to discuss regional growth, infrastructure, and shared efforts to support the installation, surrounding communities and quality of life for service members and their families.

Military and local government leaders from across Eastern North Carolina met this week to strengthen regional ties.

More than 30 officials gathered Tuesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River for a summit at The Landing. The meeting brought together representatives from various municipalities and military installations to reinforce a shared commitment to mission readiness and community partnership.

Leaders focused on regional resilience, discussing how local infrastructure and military operations can better support one another in the years to come.

This latest summit is part of an ongoing effort to ensure Eastern North Carolina remains a top-tier environment for both service members and civilians.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston