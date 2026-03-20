MCIEAST luncheon for local elected officials at MCAS New River highlights partnerships

Military and local government leaders from across Eastern North Carolina met this week to strengthen regional ties.

More than 30 officials gathered Tuesday at Marine Corps Air Station New River for a summit at The Landing. The meeting brought together representatives from various municipalities and military installations to reinforce a shared commitment to mission readiness and community partnership.

Leaders focused on regional resilience, discussing how local infrastructure and military operations can better support one another in the years to come.

This latest summit is part of an ongoing effort to ensure Eastern North Carolina remains a top-tier environment for both service members and civilians.