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DMV rolls out walk-in wait time tool

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:33 AM EDT
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.
(Image: North Carolina Department of Transportation)
The North Carolina REAL ID driver’s license looks much like a regular license, but it includes a star at the top. Having one is optional, but it’s recommended for those who frequently travel by air or visit federal facilities, including courthouses, military bases, and prisons.

The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is rolling out a new online tool to help cut down on wait times at its driver license offices. Customers can now check how busy each site is before heading out.

The feature is available on the NCDMV website and covers locations statewide. Each office will show one of three statuses: accepting walk-ins and appointments, busy with longer waits, or at capacity.

The estimates are based on real-time data, including how many people are waiting and how long services typically take. State officials say the goal is to help people better plan their visits and avoid long lines.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston