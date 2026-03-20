Bird flu outbreak puts one of the region’s largest poultry facilities under intense scrutiny

A massive avian flu outbreak in Hyde County has once again put one of the region’s largest poultry facilities under intense scrutiny.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has confirmed a major bird flu outbreak at a commercial egg-laying facility, affecting more than three million birds.

While state officials declined to name the specific farm, local environmental group Sound Rivers identifies the location as Rose Acre Farms in Pantego—the only facility in the county large enough to house that many birds. This marks the second time in just over a year the site has been hit; a similar outbreak in January 2025 resulted in the loss of over three million birds.

Riverkeepers argue the farm’s location is part of the problem. They note it sits directly in the Atlantic Flyway, a major migration route, and is adjacent to sensitive pocosin wetlands.

Beyond the loss of poultry, experts are monitoring for potential water-quality issues. If the disposal of millions of carcasses isn't managed properly, runoff could introduce dangerous pathogens and nutrients into nearby surface waters.