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Bird flu outbreak puts one of the region’s largest poultry facilities under intense scrutiny

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 20, 2026 at 5:27 AM EDT
An aerial view of Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County.
Sound Rivers
An aerial view of Rose Acre Farms in Hyde County.

A massive avian flu outbreak in Hyde County has once again put one of the region’s largest poultry facilities under intense scrutiny.

The North Carolina Department of Agriculture has confirmed a major bird flu outbreak at a commercial egg-laying facility, affecting more than three million birds.

While state officials declined to name the specific farm, local environmental group Sound Rivers identifies the location as Rose Acre Farms in Pantego—the only facility in the county large enough to house that many birds. This marks the second time in just over a year the site has been hit; a similar outbreak in January 2025 resulted in the loss of over three million birds.

Riverkeepers argue the farm’s location is part of the problem. They note it sits directly in the Atlantic Flyway, a major migration route, and is adjacent to sensitive pocosin wetlands.

Beyond the loss of poultry, experts are monitoring for potential water-quality issues. If the disposal of millions of carcasses isn't managed properly, runoff could introduce dangerous pathogens and nutrients into nearby surface waters.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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