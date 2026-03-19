Tillis labels push for SAVE America Act a "waste of time"

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is again breaking ranks with his party, calling the high-profile debate over the SAVE America Act a "waste of time."

The Trump-backed bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, is currently facing a marathon debate in the Senate. But Tillis is labeling the Republican push "unstrategic" and "lazy."

While he says he supports the idea of voter ID, Tillis argues the current bill is dead on arrival because it lacks the sixty votes needed to pass. Instead of what he calls "swinging for the fences" on a failing bill, Tillis is urging his colleagues to focus on legislation that actually has a chance of becoming law.

His stance has created a significant rift in the GOP, as leadership tries to force Democrats into a difficult vote ahead of the midterms.