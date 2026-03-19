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Tillis labels push for SAVE America Act a "waste of time"

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:41 AM EDT
Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina reads the final vote tally in a bill that gives federal recognition to the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina on Dec. 17, 2025.
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United States Senate
File: Sen. Thom Tillis of North Carolina.

North Carolina Senator Thom Tillis is again breaking ranks with his party, calling the high-profile debate over the SAVE America Act a "waste of time."

The Trump-backed bill, which would require proof of citizenship to register for federal elections, is currently facing a marathon debate in the Senate. But Tillis is labeling the Republican push "unstrategic" and "lazy."

While he says he supports the idea of voter ID, Tillis argues the current bill is dead on arrival because it lacks the sixty votes needed to pass. Instead of what he calls "swinging for the fences" on a failing bill, Tillis is urging his colleagues to focus on legislation that actually has a chance of becoming law.

His stance has created a significant rift in the GOP, as leadership tries to force Democrats into a difficult vote ahead of the midterms.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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