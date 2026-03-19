Lawsuit targeting mental health services in NC county jails will proceed as a class action

A federal lawsuit targeting mental health services in North Carolina county jails has been cleared to proceed as a class action. The ruling could have massive implications for how inmates across the state receive psychiatric care behind bars.

The lawsuit alleges that North Carolina’s current system fails to provide adequate treatment, leading to worsening conditions for those with mental illnesses while they await trial. By granting class-action status, the court now allows the case to represent thousands of current and future inmates who claim their constitutional rights are being violated by a lack of basic mental health resources.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the state's jails have become "de facto" mental health hospitals without the proper staffing or facilities. State officials have yet to comment on the latest ruling, but the case is now expected to move toward a full trial in federal court.