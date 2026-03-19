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Lawsuit targeting mental health services in NC county jails will proceed as a class action

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:34 AM EDT
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A federal lawsuit targeting mental health services in North Carolina county jails has been cleared to proceed as a class action. The ruling could have massive implications for how inmates across the state receive psychiatric care behind bars.

The lawsuit alleges that North Carolina’s current system fails to provide adequate treatment, leading to worsening conditions for those with mental illnesses while they await trial. By granting class-action status, the court now allows the case to represent thousands of current and future inmates who claim their constitutional rights are being violated by a lack of basic mental health resources.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs argue that the state's jails have become "de facto" mental health hospitals without the proper staffing or facilities. State officials have yet to comment on the latest ruling, but the case is now expected to move toward a full trial in federal court.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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