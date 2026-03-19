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Jacksonville leaders fold in years-long fight over food truck rules

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 19, 2026 at 6:21 AM EDT
Tony Proctor is co-owner of “The Spot,” a Florida-style seafood truck that travels ENC. He is one of five plaintiffs in the lawsuit.
(Photo: Institute for Justice)
File: Tony Proctor is co-owner of “The Spot,” a Florida-style seafood truck that travels ENC. He is one of five plaintiffs in the lawsuit.

Jacksonville city leaders have finally folded on a years-long fight over food trucks.

In a unanimous vote this week, the Jacksonville City Council repealed the most restrictive parts of its food truck ordinance—rules that local vendors and the Institute for Justice have been fighting in court since 2022.

For years, food trucks were banned from operating within 250 feet of any brick-and-mortar restaurant or residential area, effectively making 90 percent of the city off-limits. Now, vendors can set up shop in commercial and industrial zones under the same standards as any other business. The council also axed strict limits on signage and synchronized food truck hours with the businesses where they’re parked.

Related content: From Wild West chuck wagons to food truck gourmet treats; how modern technology relaunched and reshaped mobile dining

While the city has changed the law, the legal battle isn't over. Local owners like Nicole Gonzalez and Tony Proctor are still headed to court on March 23rd. They’re seeking a final judgment to ensure these "unconstitutional" restrictions can never be put back on the books.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston