Jacksonville leaders fold in years-long fight over food truck rules

Jacksonville city leaders have finally folded on a years-long fight over food trucks.

In a unanimous vote this week, the Jacksonville City Council repealed the most restrictive parts of its food truck ordinance—rules that local vendors and the Institute for Justice have been fighting in court since 2022.

For years, food trucks were banned from operating within 250 feet of any brick-and-mortar restaurant or residential area, effectively making 90 percent of the city off-limits. Now, vendors can set up shop in commercial and industrial zones under the same standards as any other business. The council also axed strict limits on signage and synchronized food truck hours with the businesses where they’re parked.

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While the city has changed the law, the legal battle isn't over. Local owners like Nicole Gonzalez and Tony Proctor are still headed to court on March 23rd. They’re seeking a final judgment to ensure these "unconstitutional" restrictions can never be put back on the books.