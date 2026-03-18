Increase in parking fees at Emerald Isle beaches

Beachgoers in Emerald Isle will see a price hike this season.

The Town Board of Commissioners has approved an increase for paid parking at the two major regional access points. Starting April 1st, the hourly rate at the Western and Eastern Ocean accesses rises to $5.00 —a $1.00 jump from last year. The daily maximum has also climbed to $25.00.

Officials say the extra revenue is necessary to fund essential visitor services, including increased beach patrols and lifeguard operations throughout the busy summer months.

While visitors face the new fees through September, Emerald Isle taxpayers remain eligible for two free annual permits. Applications are available now through the town’s website.