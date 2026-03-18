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Increase in parking fees at Emerald Isle beaches

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:23 AM EDT
Town of Emerald Isle

Beachgoers in Emerald Isle will see a price hike this season.

The Town Board of Commissioners has approved an increase for paid parking at the two major regional access points. Starting April 1st, the hourly rate at the Western and Eastern Ocean accesses rises to $5.00 —a $1.00 jump from last year. The daily maximum has also climbed to $25.00.

Officials say the extra revenue is necessary to fund essential visitor services, including increased beach patrols and lifeguard operations throughout the busy summer months.

While visitors face the new fees through September, Emerald Isle taxpayers remain eligible for two free annual permits. Applications are available now through the town’s website.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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