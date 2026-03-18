Controversial new Morehead City development one step closer to reality

A controversial new development is one step closer to reality in Morehead City.

Last week, city council members voted four-to-one to approve the voluntary annexation of nearly forty acres for the planned Spooner’s Cove project off Highway 24. The development on Bryan Street has been scaled back to seventy-one residential lots and a sixty-three slip marina following pushback from neighbors concerned about traffic and density.

While the land is now officially part of the city, the project still faces hurdles.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is currently seeking $7 million in grants to preserve 23 acres of the site as a conservation park. Developers must also complete further environmental and traffic studies before any construction can begin on the remaining land.