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Controversial new Morehead City development one step closer to reality

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:26 AM EDT
Longtime Mayor Jerry Jones challenged the results, pointing to at least two of his supporters who were improperly turned away from the polls. The State Board of Elections determined Thursday that those voters should have been given provisional ballots.
Morehead City Government
Longtime Mayor Jerry Jones challenged the results, pointing to at least two of his supporters who were improperly turned away from the polls. The State Board of Elections determined Thursday that those voters should have been given provisional ballots.

A controversial new development is one step closer to reality in Morehead City.

Last week, city council members voted four-to-one to approve the voluntary annexation of nearly forty acres for the planned Spooner’s Cove project off Highway 24. The development on Bryan Street has been scaled back to seventy-one residential lots and a sixty-three slip marina following pushback from neighbors concerned about traffic and density.

While the land is now officially part of the city, the project still faces hurdles.

The North Carolina Coastal Federation is currently seeking $7 million in grants to preserve 23 acres of the site as a conservation park. Developers must also complete further environmental and traffic studies before any construction can begin on the remaining land.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston