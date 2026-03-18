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Adults seeking first NC license can now skip DMV lines and test at private driving school

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 18, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
State of North Carolina
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NCDMV

Long lines at the North Carolina D.M.V. could soon get a little shorter. Starting this week, adults eighteen and older seeking their first Class C driver’s license can skip the state office and take their road test at a private driving school instead.

The Division of Motor Vehicles is now authorized to use at least 65 approved private schools across the state for testing. The move is the latest step in a department-wide push to reduce wait times and crowding at government branches. While teens seeking provisional licenses have had this option since October, the program expanded to include adult drivers on March 16th.

The N.C.D.M.V. website provides a full list of participating private testing sites for those looking to schedule an appointment.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston