Adults seeking first NC license can now skip DMV lines and test at private driving school

Long lines at the North Carolina D.M.V. could soon get a little shorter. Starting this week, adults eighteen and older seeking their first Class C driver’s license can skip the state office and take their road test at a private driving school instead.

The Division of Motor Vehicles is now authorized to use at least 65 approved private schools across the state for testing. The move is the latest step in a department-wide push to reduce wait times and crowding at government branches. While teens seeking provisional licenses have had this option since October, the program expanded to include adult drivers on March 16th.

The N.C.D.M.V. website provides a full list of participating private testing sites for those looking to schedule an appointment.