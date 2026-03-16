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Southport has shut down Parks and Recreation Department amid criminal investigation

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:56 AM EDT
City of Southport

The City of Southport has shut down its Parks and Recreation Department.

All department facilities, buildings, and the local Senior Center are closed indefinitely following an investigation into "financial irregularities."

The closure comes after a forensic accounting firm uncovered the appearance of missing funds, leading the city to place four department employees on paid administrative leave. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the case.

As a result, all recreational programs—including critical before- and after-school childcare—are suspended until further notice.

While the city’s Community Relations Department is working to honor existing reservations at the Jaycee Building, no new events are being scheduled.

Local officials said the measures are necessary to ensure the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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