Southport has shut down Parks and Recreation Department amid criminal investigation

The City of Southport has shut down its Parks and Recreation Department.

All department facilities, buildings, and the local Senior Center are closed indefinitely following an investigation into "financial irregularities."

The closure comes after a forensic accounting firm uncovered the appearance of missing funds, leading the city to place four department employees on paid administrative leave. The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation has been called in to take over the case.

As a result, all recreational programs—including critical before- and after-school childcare—are suspended until further notice.

While the city’s Community Relations Department is working to honor existing reservations at the Jaycee Building, no new events are being scheduled.

Local officials said the measures are necessary to ensure the integrity of the ongoing criminal investigation.