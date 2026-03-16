Craven County school board member arrested, charged with assault and domestic violence

A member of the Craven County Board of Education is facing criminal charges after a domestic incident in Onslow County over the weekend.

Lauren Kitzinger was arrested Saturday alongside Jordan Beaver. Both were taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Kitzinger, who represents District 6 on the school board, is charged with simple assault and misdemeanor domestic violence. Beaver faces charges of assault on a female.

The two were held under a mandatory 48-hour domestic violence hold and are scheduled for a court appearance on April 14th.

This incident follows Kitzinger's recent defeat in the Republican primary for her seat on the Board of Education. The Craven County School District has not yet released a statement regarding the arrest.