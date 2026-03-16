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Craven County school board member arrested, charged with assault and domestic violence

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 16, 2026 at 6:59 AM EDT
Lauren Kitzinger
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A member of the Craven County Board of Education is facing criminal charges after a domestic incident in Onslow County over the weekend.

Lauren Kitzinger was arrested Saturday alongside Jordan Beaver. Both were taken into custody by the Onslow County Sheriff's Office. Kitzinger, who represents District 6 on the school board, is charged with simple assault and misdemeanor domestic violence. Beaver faces charges of assault on a female.

The two were held under a mandatory 48-hour domestic violence hold and are scheduled for a court appearance on April 14th.

This incident follows Kitzinger's recent defeat in the Republican primary for her seat on the Board of Education. The Craven County School District has not yet released a statement regarding the arrest.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
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