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Candlelight service for YMCA’s Director of Youth and Family Services who was killed in domestic shooting

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published March 16, 2026 at 7:07 AM EDT
New River YMCA
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The Jacksonville community is preparing to gather on Friday to honor the life of a beloved local leader.

A candlelight vigil for Staci Davis is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the New River YMCA Early Learning Center on Chaney Avenue. Davis, the YMCA’s Director of Youth and Family Services, was killed in a domestic-related shooting on March 7th.

The New River YMCA and the Onslow Victims Center are hosting the event to celebrate her legacy of service to local children and families.

Organizers note that on-site parking is limited, and attendees are encouraged to use the Public Safety Building parking lot on Court Street.

In the wake of the tragedy, the YMCA has established a memorial fund to support the programs Davis championed throughout her career.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston