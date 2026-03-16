Candlelight service for YMCA’s Director of Youth and Family Services who was killed in domestic shooting

The Jacksonville community is preparing to gather on Friday to honor the life of a beloved local leader.

A candlelight vigil for Staci Davis is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at the New River YMCA Early Learning Center on Chaney Avenue. Davis, the YMCA’s Director of Youth and Family Services, was killed in a domestic-related shooting on March 7th.

The New River YMCA and the Onslow Victims Center are hosting the event to celebrate her legacy of service to local children and families.

Organizers note that on-site parking is limited, and attendees are encouraged to use the Public Safety Building parking lot on Court Street.

In the wake of the tragedy, the YMCA has established a memorial fund to support the programs Davis championed throughout her career.