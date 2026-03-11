Mebane approves rezoning for new 82-home subdivision

The Mebane City Council approved a rezoning that paves the way for a new 82-home subdivision.

Smith Douglas Homes will build a new neighborhood on Gibson Road called Oakview Cove.

City council approved the development 4-1, with Councilmember Jonathan White voting against it due to the lack of a public recreation space.

Tyler Will, with Smith Douglas Homes, says the mission is to serve the people who serve the community.

“Our main, primary goal is to serve the teachers, the firefighters, the policemen, the first responders, the nurses, by providing attainable home ownership at affordable prices without sacrificing quality,” says Will.

The subdivision will include workforce housing for those making between 80-120% of the area median income. According to a presentation, this means between $70,000 and $105,000 yearly.

No timeline was given for when construction will begin.