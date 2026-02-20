© 2026 Public Radio East
Greensboro names Assistant Chief Chris Schultheis as interim police chief

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published February 20, 2026 at 4:05 PM EST
A photo of newly announced Greensboro Interim Police Chief Chris Schultheis
Courtesy Greensboro Police Department
Chris Schultheis

The city of Greensboro has named Chris Schultheis as interim police chief.

He currently serves as assistant chief for the Greensboro Police Department. Schultheis will replace outgoing Police Chief John Thompson, who’s retiring at the end of the month.

Schultheis joined GPD in 1998. He’s served in several roles, including lead instructor for the police academy.

Schultheis earned an Advanced Law Enforcement certificate in 2014. Over his years of service, the department awarded him the Meritorious Conduct Bar and Lifesaving Medal.

Schultheis begins his new role on Feb. 27.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons