© 2026 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New antenna installed, 89.3 WTEB operating at full power

Deadline nears for Helene housing recovery program

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 27, 2026 at 3:30 PM EST
A photo of debris stacked outside of homes in Boone on Oct. 4, 2024.
WFDD File photo
Debris is stacked outside of homes in a residential area near Winkler Creek in Boone on Oct. 4, 2024.

Individuals have until Saturday to apply for North Carolina’s disaster recovery program for homeowners affected by Helene.

Renew NC’s Single-Family Housing program is available to people who earn low to moderate incomes in 28 western counties in the state, including Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. State officials designed the initiative to help rebuild following Helene.

According to the state, the storm is estimated to have damaged as many as 73,000 homes.

Officials say the program has received more than 7,500 applications for assistance, with nearly a third currently under review. The state has awarded 86 homeowners grants so far, and more are in the pre-construction phase.

Individuals can complete applications online, in-person at intake centers or over the phone. Homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply.
DJ Simmons
See stories by DJ Simmons