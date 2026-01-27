Deadline nears for Helene housing recovery program

Individuals have until Saturday to apply for North Carolina’s disaster recovery program for homeowners affected by Helene.

Renew NC’s Single-Family Housing program is available to people who earn low to moderate incomes in 28 western counties in the state, including Watauga, Wilkes and Yadkin. State officials designed the initiative to help rebuild following Helene.

According to the state, the storm is estimated to have damaged as many as 73,000 homes.

Officials say the program has received more than 7,500 applications for assistance, with nearly a third currently under review. The state has awarded 86 homeowners grants so far, and more are in the pre-construction phase.

Individuals can complete applications online, in-person at intake centers or over the phone. Homeowners have until Jan. 31 to apply.