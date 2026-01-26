© 2026 Public Radio East
Alamance County acquires 800 acres of land to expand trails

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By DJ Simmons
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:33 PM EST
An aerial view of the "Alston Quarter" area.
Courtesy Alamance County
An aerial view of the Alston Quarter area.

Alamance County has acquired 800 acres of land that will extend two important trails.

Officials say the property south of Saxapahaw includes most of the historic “Alston Quarter” tract, the largest undivided parcel in the county. The acquisition will add three miles to the Haw River State Trail and the North Carolina Mountains-to-Sea Trail.

Alamance Assistant County Manager Brian Baker told commissioners in a meeting in October that purchasing the land will also prevent future developments near the local landfill.

“There's emerging pollutants that we're dealing with every day, and having people living downstream of your landfill, no matter how well your landfill is run, is a long-term risk,” he said.

The acquisition will create new opportunities for outdoor recreation and conservation.

Officials say the county, in coordination with state and regional partners, will review ongoing trail development efforts.
