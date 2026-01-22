Officials are bracing for possible measles outbreak in WNC after another case is confirmed

Measles continues to spread in Western North Carolina, where Buncombe County confirmed another infection this week, bringing the county’s total to six since December. The update comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reports 11 confirmed measles cases statewide. Other cases have been reported in Polk and Rutherford counties, as well as Cabarrus County, near Charlotte.

During a media briefing Tuesday, county health officials said the newest local case involves a child who was exposed in Mission Hospital’s emergency department in Asheville. Buncombe County Public Health Director Ellis Matheson noted that this differs from earlier infections that were linked to an ongoing outbreak in upstate South Carolina.

“We are now seeing community spread because we know we have seen it from one person to another within our county,” Matheson said. “Do I think that we are going to get to outbreak status? I do.”

Matheson said it is crucial for people who have symptoms and suspect measles to call ahead before going to a doctor’s office, urgent care clinic or emergency department, so health care providers can take steps to limit exposure to others.

So far, more than 130 people have been asked to quarantine in connection with the cases in Buncombe County.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that spreads through the air. Symptoms often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red or watery eyes. A rash typically appears days later, often starting on the face before spreading.

Matheson also encouraged residents to check their immunity status, noting that measles is preventable and that the county’s immunization clinic is available for anyone who needs the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine.

Health officials have identified several potential exposure locations connected to the most recent case in Buncombe County. Anyone who was at the following locations during the listed times may have been exposed:

Food Lion at 35 Westridge Marketplace in Candler, Tuesday, Jan. 13, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mission Hospital’s emergency department waiting room in Asheville,, Friday, Jan. 16, from 5:15 p.m. to 7:50 p.m., or again from 10 p.m. to midnight.

Matheson said public health workers are contacting people who may have been exposed. Anyone who visited those locations during the listed times and has not been contacted is urged to call the county’s public health line at 828-250-6100 for guidance.