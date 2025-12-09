© 2025 Public Radio East
NC lawmaker’s bill would make it a federal capital offense to kill a law enforcement officer

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 9, 2025 at 11:25 AM EST
North Carolina Republican Senator has introduced a bill that would increase penalties for criminals who target law enforcement officers.

Senator Ted Budd said the Back the Blue Act would also provide new tools for officers to protect themselves.

He said any criminal that puts a target on the backs of our police officers must be held firmly accountable for their actions to the fullest extent of the law.

Among the provisions, the bill creates a new federal crime for killing, attempting to kill, or conspiring to kill a federal judge, federal law enforcement officer, or federally funded public safety officer.

The offender would be subject to the death penalty and a mandatory minimum sentence of 30 years if death results; the offender would otherwise face a minimum sentence of 10 years.

The bill also allows law enforcement officers, subject to limited regulation, to carry firearms into federal facilities and other jurisdictions where such possession is otherwise prohibited.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
