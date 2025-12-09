ENC student tests positive for tuberculosis

The Pitt County Health Department is investigating a tuberculosis case involving a middle school student.

Health Director Wes Gray said the patient attends Farmville Middle School.

Officials with Pitt County Schools said parents and guardians of all students have been notified and public health officials, school nurses, and school staff are working together to identify possible exposures.

Free tuberculosis tests will be given to students who may have been exposed, and anyone who tests positive will receive free treatment.

Health officials said the majority of staff and students will not require any testing or treatment.