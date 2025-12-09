© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

ENC student tests positive for tuberculosis

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published December 9, 2025 at 10:37 AM EST
Harvard Health

The Pitt County Health Department is investigating a tuberculosis case involving a middle school student.

Health Director Wes Gray said the patient attends Farmville Middle School.

Officials with Pitt County Schools said parents and guardians of all students have been notified and public health officials, school nurses, and school staff are working together to identify possible exposures.

Free tuberculosis tests will be given to students who may have been exposed, and anyone who tests positive will receive free treatment.

Health officials said the majority of staff and students will not require any testing or treatment.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston