Wicked Tuna Outer Banks captain charged with felony animal cruelty

A Wicked Tuna charter boat captain has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Officials in Dare County said they investigated a call reporting a missing animal last week, and investigators determined the animal had been shot to death.

Britton Shackelford of Wanchese is also charged with shooting a gun within 300 yards of an occupied home.

Shackleford is the Captain of The Doghouse, which was featured on National Geographic's Wicked Tuna Outer Banks for six years.