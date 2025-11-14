© 2025 Public Radio East
Wicked Tuna Outer Banks captain charged with felony animal cruelty

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:44 AM EST
A Wicked Tuna charter boat captain has been charged with felony animal cruelty.

Officials in Dare County said they investigated a call reporting a missing animal last week, and investigators determined the animal had been shot to death.

Britton Shackelford of Wanchese is also charged with shooting a gun within 300 yards of an occupied home.

Shackleford is the Captain of The Doghouse, which was featured on National Geographic's Wicked Tuna Outer Banks for six years.
