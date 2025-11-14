Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes second big Triad HBCU donation to N.C. A&T

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University officials announced Friday that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $63 million to the school.

It’s the largest single gift ever received by the university, and comes five years after Scott’s $45 million donation to N.C. A&T.

The unrestricted funding will help the university expand research and innovation in the fields of engineering, agriculture, artificial intelligence and more.

In a news release, Chancellor James R. Martin II called the gift an investment in A&T’s capacity to “solve society’s most pressing challenges.”

This is Scott’s second big donation to an HBCU in the Triad in recent days.

She also donated $50 million to Winston-Salem State University this week.