© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott makes second big Triad HBCU donation to N.C. A&T

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:34 PM EST
North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University sign
Courtesy N.C. A&T
MacKenzie Scott's $63 million donation is the largest single gift ever received by North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University.

North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University officials announced Friday that philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $63 million to the school.

It’s the largest single gift ever received by the university, and comes five years after Scott’s $45 million donation to N.C. A&T.

The unrestricted funding will help the university expand research and innovation in the fields of engineering, agriculture, artificial intelligence and more.

In a news release, Chancellor James R. Martin II called the gift an investment in A&T’s capacity to “solve society’s most pressing challenges.”

This is Scott’s second big donation to an HBCU in the Triad in recent days.

She also donated $50 million to Winston-Salem State University this week.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
See stories by Amy Diaz