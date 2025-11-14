© 2025 Public Radio East
Public Radio For Eastern North Carolina 89.3 WTEB New Bern 88.5 WZNB New Bern 91.5 WBJD Atlantic Beach 90.3 WKNS Kinston 89.9 W210CF Greenville
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
89.3 WTEB operating at reduced power

Federal WIC program is 'open and running as usual'

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By David Ford
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:38 PM EST
The exterior of a WIC office
Adobe Stock
A WIC office

North Carolina’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, known as WIC, is operating fully following the government shutdown.

WIC focuses on pregnant people and babies until their fifth birthday. The federal program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, and healthy supplemental foods.

During the shutdown, as SNAP benefits were debated in Washington, many WIC recipients became confused and stopped showing up for their appointments.   

Guilford County Division of Public Health Nutrition Program Director Erin Cashwell says there’s been no interruption of service.

"Please attend your appointments," says Cashwell. "You can use your benefits at the store. We just really want that message to get out to families, because we know that it's been an uncertain time and a stressful time, and so we want to reassure families that WIC is here to support them."

WIC Program services and appointments are available at the Guilford Public Health’s two Greensboro locations, and more than a dozen offices across the Piedmont.
David Ford
Before his arrival in the Triad, David had already established himself as a fixture in the Austin, Texas arts scene as a radio host for Classical 89.5 KMFA. During his tenure there, he produced and hosted hundreds of programs including Mind Your Music, The Basics and T.G.I.F. Thank Goodness, It's Familiar, which each won international awards in the Fine Arts Radio Competition. As a radio journalist with 88.5 WFDD, his features have been recognized by the Associated Press, Public Radio News Directors Inc., Catholic Academy of Communication Professionals, and Radio Television Digital News Association of the Carolinas. David has written and produced national stories for NPR, KUSC and CPRN in Los Angeles and conducted interviews for Minnesota Public Radio's Weekend America.
See stories by David Ford