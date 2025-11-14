Democratic leaders to select replacement for Brockman

Democratic Party leaders in Guilford County will meet Saturday to choose a replacement for state Representative Cecil Brockman.

The High Point lawmaker resigned on October 31 after he was charged with felonies tied to his alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Four candidates are in the running: former county party chair Joseph Alston, High Point City Council Member Amanda Cook, former county commissioner Bruce Davis, and educator Angie Williams-McMichael.

All four will take part in a virtual candidate forum Saturday at 9 a.m., with voting set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Both events will be livestreamed on the Guilford County Democratic Party’s Facebook page.

Only party leaders who live in Brockman’s district are eligible to cast a ballot.